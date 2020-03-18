South Africa's transport minister announces "total ban" on cruise ships

CAPE TOWN, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday that the country had imposed a "total ban" on cruise ships from March 18 because of risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

"No passenger vessels will be allowed in our ports. In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships," Mbalula told a news conference, adding that the ban would not affect cargo ships arriving in South African ports. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alex Richardson)