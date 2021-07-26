South Africa's virus cases decline, liquor sales allowed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government has lifted a ban on liquor sales and relaxed other pandemic restrictions, reporting that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak, the president said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation Sunday night that the average daily number of new confirmed cases over the last week was around 12,000, which was a 20% drop from the previous week.

“The latest figures suggest that we have largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections, although there are areas in the country where we still need to be concerned because the rates of infection have not yet shown signs of decline,” Ramaphosa said.

The government is allowing retail alcohol sales to resume from Monday through Thursday, while bars and restaurants also will be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages. Schools have fully reopened, and social and religious gatherings are again allowed for a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. A nighttime curfew has been reduced to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Ramaphosa also announced the reinstatement of a monthly relief grant of 350 rand ($23.50) for unemployed South Africans until next March. An estimated 2 million jobs have been lost since last year due to the pandemic, according to the country’s official statistics.

While new confirmed cases are declining in South Africa, many other countries in Africa are seeing increased COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta variant.

To accelerate its mass vaccination campaign, South Africa will start giving shots on weekends and will make them available to younger residents ages 18 and above starting September 1. Currently, vaccines are limited to people 35 and up.

“In the coming weeks, we will substantially increase the rate of vaccination,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa, which has a population of 60 million, has administered over 6.3 million vaccine doses. The rate of inoculations needs to increase for the country to reach its target of having 67% of the population fully vaccinated by February.

According to Ramaphosa, 31 million doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be delivered in the next two to three months, while negotiations with other manufacturers are continuing.

In describing South Africa's efforts to curb the pandemic, Ramapahosa lamented the violent riots this month sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, saying the unrest was like “fighting a battle on two fronts.”

More than 300 people died and more than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism resulting from the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

The deployment of 25,000 army troops helped quell the rioting. Ramaphosa said his government would seek restitution for businesses that suffered more than 20 billion rand ($1.35 billion) in damage and also would assist poor South Africans.

The state-owned insurance company, SASRIA, will expedite claims by insured businesses for riot-related damage, and the government plans to announce support measures for smaller, uninsured businesses, Ramaphosa said.

“I want to make it clear that law and order will be maintained," the president said. "There will be further arrests, particularly of those who conceptualized, planned, and executed these actions that have led to so much destruction and loss of life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 Riot Was No Fluke and This 1898 Massacre Proves It

    Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock PhotoSo you still think the bloody riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an aberration? You still think that an armed mob trying to overthrow a duly elected government is not who we are? If so, I’ve got a book for you.Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy by David Zucchino, which was awarded this year’s Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction, tells a story that’s more than a century old but feels as fresh as today’s headlines. Afte

  • Carl Bernstein Dubs Trump a 'War Criminal' Who Suffers from 'Delusional Madness' (Video)

    Renowned Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein minced no words in sharing his thoughts about Donald Trump, calling the former president an "American war criminal" who suffers from "delusional madness." During an appearance Sunday on CNN's "Reliable Sources," host Brian Stelter posed the question of "where we are heading as a country" to Bernstein, after what Stelter called "a week full of Trump delusion headlines." Though Bernstein noted that he has no professional qualifications as a psychiatrist,

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Wants to Be Governor. Her Crony Keeps Talking About Killing Cops.

    John Roark /The Idaho Post-Register via APIdaho’s rogue lieutenant governor—now vying for the state’s top job—loves to say she “backs the blue.” But for several years she has funneled money to a far-right operative who uses his social media platform to advocate violence against law enforcement.The $26,785 Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office has paid Parrish Miller for “professional services” and “computer services” since she assumed her position in 2019 attracted scrutiny during a legislative hea

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Michigan Politicians, All Republicans, Pocket Thousands in Bonuses From Federal Covid Relief Funds

    Only after public outcry, a lawsuit and a statement from the county prosecutor calling their actions illegal, did the county commissioners agree to return all of the funds

  • 'You are the worst human being': Montana man confronts Tucker Carlson in video from fly fishing store

    Tucker Carlson found himself in a pretty kettle of fish after he was confronted by a customer at a fly fishing store.

  • Former Post Office chief executive could be stripped of her CBE under official plans

    Paula Vennells, the former chief executive of the Post Office, could be stripped of her CBE under Government plans to launch a review into honours awarded to people embroiled in the Horizon subpostmasters scandal. The Telegraph has been told that ministers are looking at launching a review into the scandal, which is expected to involve a list of names of figures involved being compiled, along with an assessment of the level of their involvement. Sources said Mr Johnson and Robert Buckland, the J

  • A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

    VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.

  • Inside the Shocking Airport ‘Abduction’ of a Top Rebel Leader

    TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Witnesses to the shocking public kidnapping of Nigerian and British national Nnamdi Kanu—head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group—told The Daily Beast that the separatist leader was stepping out of his car at an airport when a group of heavily armed men forcefully seized him to arrange his transfer to Nigeria. In June, Kanu—who faces multiple charges in Nigeria, including treason—had driven into the underground parking lot at Jomo Kenya

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders encourages Arkansans to consider getting 'Trump vaccine'

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she got the "Trump vaccine" and urged others to contemplate following suit as Arkansas experiences skyrocketing rates of COVID-19.

  • Mennonites helped turn Paraguay into a mega beef producer – indigenous people may pay the price

    South America's bi-oceanic highway, which will stretch from the Pacific to the Atlantic -- cutting right through Paraguay -- is scheduled for completion in 2022. Joel Correia, Author providedThe “new Panama Canal” – that’s how some are hailing a highway now under construction in South America that spans the continent, from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The Bi-Oceanic Corridor cuts through the Paraguayan Chaco, Latin America’s second-largest forest after the Amazon – and, these days, a hub of catt

  • A Republican official stood by the original vote count in Arizona's Maricopa County. Now he's being barred from the Cyber Ninjas' audit site.

    Ken Bennett, the audit's director, was blocked on Friday from entering the building where the votes are counted after he shared data that confirmed Trump's loss.

  • The Disturbing Story Behind Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Black Cop

    Carlos Osorio/APIt was July 2020, and Nakia Wallace was on the streets of Detroit when, she says, police threw a young man to the ground and placed a knee on his neck. Along with dozens of others, Wallace was protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The action was just one of more than 100 she said she went on to organize in the city, and now it seemed like cops might be recreating the nightmarish arrest that sparked a nationwide uprising.According to Wallace, she yelled at the cops

  • Nancy Mace Called Herself a 'New Voice' for the GOP. Then She Pivoted.

    MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Rep. Nancy Mace had just delivered the kind of red-meat remarks that would ordinarily thrill the Republican voters in attendance here on a recent sweltering evening, casually comparing liberal Democrats to terrorists — the “Hamas squad,” she called them — and railing against their “socialist” spending plans. But asked to give an assessment of her congresswoman, Mara Brockbank, a former leader of the Charleston County Republican Party who previously endorsed Mace, was less

  • You Should Check Your Social Security Balance Regularly — Here’s Why

    Social Security is the main source of income for a majority of the elderly in the U.S. According to data from the Social Security Administration, nearly 9 out of 10 people age 65 and older receive...

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation head warns of 'severe repercussions' after senior aide's tweet

    The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."

  • Watergate journalist calls Trump a 'war criminal' who committed 'homicidal negligence'

    A journalist known for his coverage of former President Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal is now accusing former President Donald Trump of being a "war criminal."

  • MSNBC's Tiffany Cross Torches 'Blackface Connoisseur' Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women (Video)

    No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle -- and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took "a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,

  • Ethiopia's Amhara boss urges residents to fight Tigray rebels

    Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday called on all armed residents to mobilise for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray, calling it a "survival campaign", state media reported.

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.