South Africa's virus variant drives holiday surge of cases

  • A worshipper wearing a face mask stands in front of lit candles prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
  • A child kneels at a nativity scene prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
  • A worshipper wearing a face mask, holds a lit candle prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
  • A parishioner wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus, attends a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Parishioners wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • A parishioner wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, exits after a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday Dec. 25, 2020. Africa's top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were announced in recent days in Britain and South Africa and sparked the swift return of travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak South Africa Christmas

A worshipper wearing a face mask stands in front of lit candles prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
ANDREW MELDRUM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's normally joyful and lively Christmas celebrations have been dampened by the spike in new cases and deaths driven by the country's variant of COVID-19.

A record number of 14,305 news cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, and with no sign of South Africa reaching a peak, threatening the country's health systems, experts said.

South Africa has a cumulative total of 968,563 confirmed cases, including 25,983 deaths, by far the most cases in all of Africa. Africa’s 54 countries, representing 1.3 billion people, have together reported more than 2.59 million cases, including more than 61,000 deaths, according to figures released Friday by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks from 8.65 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 10 to 18.25 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 24.

The South African variant, 501.V2, is more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus and is dominant in the country.

To combat the resurgence of the disease, South Africa has imposed measures including closing many large public beaches, requiring masks in public areas, restricting sales of alcohol to four days a week and enforcing a nighttime curfew from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. However, the quickening pace of the spread of the disease is bringing experts to urge stricter measures.

“We do need to think of additional restrictions, so that it’s clear to people the seriousness of the current situation," infectious diseases expert Dr. Richard Lessells told The Associated Press. "Because already many hospitals in many parts of the country are extremely stretched.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday, in a Christmas message to the country, rejected a suggestion by Britain’s health minister that South Africa’s variant had contributed to Britain’s variant.

Mkhize said that statements by Britain's Secretary for Health, Matt Hancock, had created a perception that the variant in South Africa has been a major factor in the second wave in U.K.

"This is not correct. There is evidence that the U.K. variant developed earlier than the South African variant,” Mkhize said.

There is no evidence to suggest the South African variant is more transmissible, causes more severe disease or increased mortality than Britain's variant or any other variant that has been sequenced in the world, said Mkhize.

He also said he was against travel bans.

“It is the widely shared view of the scientific community that, given the current circumstantial evidence, the risks of travel bans may outweigh the benefits, and that it is possible to contain the variants while sustaining international travel,” he said.

"Banning travel between the U.K. and South Africa is an unfortunate decision," said Mkhize in his statement. “There is no evidence that the South African variant is more pathogenic than the U.K. variant to necessitate this step.”

Mkhize noted that South Africa is part of a group of “countries that are leading in the field of genomic surveillance: Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Africa and the United Kingdom.”

Leading South Africa's genomic research is Professor Tulio de Oliveira who is studying the new variant.

“I'll be spending Christmas in my lab,” de Oliveira told AP. “We'll be working throughout the whole holiday season on this research.”

Other African countries are also battling a resurgence of the disease.

Nigeria has also reported a new variant of the virus and is battling a resurgence of the disease. The country had reported more than 81,200 cumulative cases on Friday. Nigeria's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 0.21 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 10 to 0.40 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 24.

Latest Stories

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row

    A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had previously been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Rand Paul Outlines $54 Billion in ‘Outlandish’ Government Waste in Annual Festivus Report

    Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday released his annual report outlining of billions of dollars in "truly outlandish" government waste.This year's "Festivus" waste report, a reference to the fictitious Seinfeld holiday's "airing of grievances," documented nearly $54,746,525,000 in money "totally wasted" by the government."Remember this the next time they tell you there’s 'nothing to cut,'" the Kentucky Republican wrote Wednesday in a Twitter thread highlighting parts of the report.Among Paul's instances of waste were several health studies, including more than $36 million spent on studying why stress makes hair turn gray, more than $1 million spent studying whether people will eat ground-up bugs, and more than $3 million spent interviewing San Franciscans about their edible cannabis use.As far as taxpayer dollars spent aiding other countries, $8.62 billion was spent in Afghanistan on counternarcotics efforts, more than $37 million was spent helping deal with truant Filipino youth, and more than $3 million was spent on sending Russians to American community colleges for a “gap year.”Among funds spent on the environment, energy, and scientific research, more than $1 million was spent walking lizards on a treadmill, nearly $200,000 was spent studying how people cooperate while playing e-sport video games, and more than $2 million on developing a wearable headset to track eating behaviors.The military had several particularly high expenditures this year that Paul listed as waste, including repurposing $1 billion in coronavirus response funds for unrelated acquisitions, more than $ 715 million in lost equipment designated for Syrians fighting ISIS, and $174 million on drones that were lost over Afghanistan.Other eyebrow-raising expenses included more than $4 million spent on spraying alcoholic rats with bobcat urine, more than $10 million spent on would-be coronavirus test tubes that turned up as used soda bottles, and nearly $6 million spent building three bicycle storage facilities at Washington, D.C. Metro stations.In 2020, "Congress spent as never before, doing so ostensibly without a care," the report reads. "Some of that is traceable to COVID-related spending, but a lot of it was not."

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'

    A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria

    Israeli jets flew very low over parts of Lebanon early Friday, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut. Minutes later, Syria's official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • Navalny's ally faces charges for ringing doorbell of alleged intelligence agent

    Russian police have raided the home of a prominent opposition activist and hauled her in for questioning after the mother-in-law of an alleged intelligence agent pressed charges of trespassing. Lyubov Sobol, who led massive opposition protests in Moscow last year, is arguably the most prominent opposition figure remaining in Russia as Alexei Navalny is still in Germany, convalescing after a nearly fatal nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who spent several weeks in a coma after he fell suddenly ill on a plane in August, on Monday released an audio confession from Konstantin Kudryavtsev, one of the men allegedly behind the Novichok poisoning, following a sting operation in which he called the man up and posed as a senior intelligence official. Hours after the recording was released in a huge embarrassment for Russia’s embattled intelligence community, Ms Sobol, 33, showed up at the man’s home just outside Moscow and rang his doorbell. She was detained shortly after that but later released. Police in riot gear raided Ms Sobol’s home on Friday morning and hauled her in for questioning. Russia’s top investigative unit that typically deals with high-profile crimes said in a statement on Friday that it has launched a criminal inquiry into suspected trespassing after an elderly woman described as the agent’s mother-in-law pressed charges against the opposition activist. The investigators allege that Ms Sobol, who was allegedly wearing a uniform of a public health officer, and her associates forced their way into the woman’s flat. Ms Sobol insisted that she only rang the doorbell for Mr Kudryavtsev’s flat and that of his mother-in-law who lives next door. Mr Navalny on Friday described the criminal case as an act of revenge for exposing the alleged hapless agent and expressed dismay that Russian investigators never found grounds to open a criminal investigation into his poisoning. “(Police) broke down Sobol’s door and took her for questioning because she dared to ring the doorbell of Kudryavtsev,” he tweeted. “Such a panicky response once again confirms the authenticity of (my) conversation with Kudryavsev.” Ms Sobol, who was forced to give away her shoes to the investigators on Friday after she refused to give DNA samples, is currently listed as a witness in the inquiry. Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation published a public registry filing on Monday, showing that Mr Kudryavtsev purchased a flat with cash for roughly £70,000 about two months after his poisoning. Mr Navalny joked on Friday that the agent would have been awarded with a more impressive property than the cheap flat in the suburbs if he and his colleagues had succeeded in the operation to kill him. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Mr Navalny’s poisoning despite overwhelming evidence suggesting that the 44-year-old politician fell victim to a state-orchestrated attack. The Kremlin denies the very fact of the Novichok poisoning and insists that it has yet to see medical proof. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, on Friday dismissed Mr Navalny’s full medical report published in the Lancet earlier this week as insufficient. A well-researched investigation by independent investigative group Bellingcat released last week identified Russian intelligence agents, many of them with medical and chemistry backgrounds, who had been trailing Mr Navalny for days before he poisoned. Mr Kudryavtsev, one of the alleged agents, revealed to Mr Navalny in the released phone call that he was sent to Siberia to get rid of the traces of Novichok which would remain on his clothes after the poisoning.

  • Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

    A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government threatened Thursday to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn't stop interfering in the war-stricken North African country. Khalifa Hifter's comments came in response to the Turkish parliament's decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

  • Turkey says China's Sinovac COVID vaccine 91.25% effective in late trials

    ANKARA (Reuters) -A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is 91.25% effective, according to interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey, a potentially much better result than reported from a separate trial of the vaccine in Brazil. Researchers in Brazil, which is also running a final Phase III trial of the vaccine, said on Wednesday the shot was more than 50% effective, but withheld full results at the company's request, raising questions about transparency. Common adverse effects caused by the vaccine were fever, mild pain and slight fatigue, they said.

  • Hospitals in Tier 4 cancel operations and prepare to send Covid patients elsewhere

    Hospitals in Tier 4 are cancelling planned operations and preparing to send Covid patients requiring intensive care elsewhere. Professor Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes University NHS Foundation Trust, said his hospital was now drawing up plans to send critical Covid patients to Oxford, as he anticipated a further rise in admissions over the next two weeks. on Wednesday, he warned the trust is now busier than at other point in the pandemic, with Covid admissions surging to 50 per cent higher than in March. Meanwhile, Greenwich and Lewisham NHS Trust announced on Wednesday that hospitals in the London boroughs were cancelling all planned operations, other than cancer and endoscopies, due to the rising numbers of Covid patients. The developments come as the number of daily deaths from Covid hit 744 this week, the highest since April, and daily cases hit a high of 39,237.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • Op-Ed: It's never too late to become a Democrat

    When your party takes its lead from the delusional rantings of a conspiracy theorist, it's time to switch teams.

  • Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities

    Thousands of Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are snorting and squealing their way across Puerto Rico in what many fear has become an unstoppable quest to eat and reproduce on an island struggling to stop them. It’s the latest non-native species to invade communities in Puerto Rico like iguanas and caimans did before them, although these are proving particularly hard to control and can't be killed for food because they carry so many diseases. Crews from Georgia, Alabama and Florida helped remove 500 pigs in four days last August, but the swine are so numerous and scattered that officials had to reconvene and come up with a new plan they launched several weeks ago, said Gustavo Olivieri, Caribbean district assistant supervisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.