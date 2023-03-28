South Alabama prison officer accused of bringing contraband to prison

A corrections officer at Easterling Correctional Facility in Barbour County was arrested Sunday and charged with promoting prison contraband and using his office for personal gain. During an interview with investigators, he said he agreed to bring in illegal items including 32 cell phones in exchange for $10,000, court records show.

The accused is Quindarius Thagard, 27. Thagard was first paid by ADOC in April 2019, state payroll records show. A LinkedIn profile with the same name lists its employer as the Alabama Department of Corrections since 2019.

Both charges brought against Thagard are felony offenses. Promoting prison contraband carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a $15,000 fine. Sentencing guidelines aren't available for the use of office for personal gain.

According to depositions filed in the case, Thagard was found at about 6 a.m. Sunday with a clear backpack containing several contraband packages, including 32 cell phones, five earbuds, soaked paper, 18 magnets, a gold chain and a phone charger. The records don't state what substance the paper was soaked in.

He revealed during a Mirandized interview with an ADOC agent that he agreed to accept $10,000 to bring in the items and that he had left the backpack containing the items in the guard tower of Easterling Correctional Facility, the depositions state.

A booking website shows Thagard was booked in the Barbour County jail Sunday afternoon, but he no longer appears on the jail's online roster. Online court records list his bond as $0. A phone message was left with the jail administrator seeking more information.

A message was left at the phone number listed next to Thagard's name in one of the depositions.

ADOC did not respond to emails requesting comment in time for publication.

Thagard is the most recent of several corrections officers arrested in Alabama over the past few months. Guards have been arrested and charged with bribery, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and assault.

The prisons are severely understaffed, which is contributing to high levels of drug abuse and violence in the prisons. Most recently, the department had a 63.6% vacancy rate in security staffing, which includes positions like corrections officers, lieutenants and wardens.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ordered Alabama to add 2,000 more corrections officers in 2017 after he found that healthcare in the prisons was so inadequate that it was unconstitutional.

The department recently raised the starting pay for corrections officers in an attempt to improve recruitment and retention. The starting pay for corrections officer trainees is now more than $50,000 a year.

