South Amboy ferry gets another federal financial boost

South Amboy will receive more than $6 million in federal funding for its ferry project, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-Long Branch, announced last week.

The funding will be used construct a floating dock system for the city’s intermodal passenger ferry terminal. It comes from the Passenger Ferry Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

“It’s great to see South Amboy receive more federal funding to support the city’s new passenger ferry," Pallone said in a statement. "The floating dock system will make the ferry more accessible to passengers and bolster the dock’s resilience against fluctuating tides and flooding events. The South Amboy ferry is already giving residents a new way to commute between Central Jersey and New York City, and I’m going to continue to work to improve transportation infrastructure in our state.”

The city celebrated the launch of its long-awaited ferry service to New York City in October.

NY Waterway offers direct routes from the ferry landing at 100 Radford Ferry Road in South Amboy to Downtown at Brookfield Place and Midtown at West 39th St.

A trailer is on site where travelers can purchase their tickets.

A permanent ferry terminal facility is in the process of being constructed, Mayor Fred Henry said.

"Kyle Conti Construction is already moving on that," he said. "There's been a lot of positive movement down at the waterfront."

The terminal is expected to be completed in about 18 months, the mayor said, and it’s brining good union jobs to the area.

Pallone advocated for $5.3 million in federal funding that was previously awarded from the FTA in support of the city’s passenger ferry.

