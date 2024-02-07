How South Amboy ferry riders can catch the free local shuttle

NY Waterway is encouraging ferry riders to use free local shuttles between Sayreville and South Amboy and the ferry landing at 100 Radford Ferry Road, South Amboy.

NY Waterway launched its new South Amboy ferry service to New York City in October. The service offers direct routes from the ferry landing to Downtown at Brookfield Place and Midtown at West 39th St.

South Amboy ferry service and free local shuttles

Free shuttles to and from the South Amboy Ferry pick up riders in Sayreville and South Amboy weekday mornings and evenings at major roads, residential complexes and the train station. The Bus Route map and schedule can be found at nywaterway.com/SouthAmboy.

Morning shuttles begin service at 5 a.m., with the last shuttle departing at 8:35 a.m. Evening shuttles begin service at 4:25 p.m., with the last shuttle departing at 8:25 p.m.

Ferries depart South Amboy (to Downtown and Midtown New York City) beginning 5:45 a.m. with the last morning ferry arriving in New York City at 9:50 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Evening ferries start departing New York City at 3:15 p.m. and conclude at South Amboy at 7:25 p.m.

Free transfers are available for South Amboy ferry riders to all other NY Waterway ferry terminals (in Manhattan, Weehawken, Edgewater, Jersey City and Hoboken).

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Amboy ferry offers free local shuttle