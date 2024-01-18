South Austin home transformed into icy landscape by water main break amid arctic blast

Patricia Arenas and Nick Teng look at a house on Ray Wood Drive in South Austin that remained covered in ice Wednesday after it was drenched by a water main break in freezing weather Tuesday.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marlene Goodfleisch woke up to what sounded like an explosion.

Her first thought was that the pipes in her South Austin home had burst. But when she looked out her kitchen window, she discovered something much stranger: It “looked like a geyser” had erupted across the street, Goodfleisch said.

A main line had burst from beneath Birdwood Circle, according to Austin Water, sending rubble everywhere and spewing water almost 40 feet in the air, in Goodfleisch’s estimation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 39 leaks associated with the dayslong arctic blast across Austin Water's infrastructure, the utility said in an email to the American-Statesman. By comparison, Austin Water logged 381 water line repairs in a 10-day period after the havoc of the deadly winter storm in 2021.

One home on Ray Wood Drive, which intersects with Birdwood Circle, transformed into a winter landscape. On Wednesday morning, the yard was coated in ice, and long icicles hung from the trees.

It was Victoria Gonzales’ home, where she lives with her niece and great-nephew. She slept through the explosion and woke up to the icy transformation.

Her home was the only one on the street to be significantly affected by the pipe break, and it's drawn considerable attention from neighbors and passersby.

"It's a beautiful thing," Gonzales' niece Luisa Ayala said. "It came from God."

Gonzales said she felt blessed that no one was injured and that so far the damage has been minimal. The water was turned off for several hours Tuesday while repairs were underway. Gonzales added that she is grateful she has insurance to cover the costs.

Ayala said she is praying that the ice doesn’t damage the roof. She thinks Thursday’s warmer temperatures will melt the ice.

Until then, Gonzales — who uses a wheelchair — will remain inside.

For now, she is enjoying the view outside her home.

“It looks like we decorated for Christmas,” she said.

Staff writer Bianca Moreno-Paz contributed to this report.

