South Austin neighborhood man charged in Thursday stabbing

A 24-year-old man was charged in a Thursday stabbing of a 23-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Stevon Hubbard of the first block of South Mayfield Avenue was identified as the person who moments earlier stabbed a man multiple times Thursday, leaving him in serious condition on the same block where Hubbard lives.

He was arrested and later charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Hubbard was scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon at a bail hearing.