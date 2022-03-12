South Austin neighborhood man charged in Thursday stabbing

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 24-year-old man was charged in a Thursday stabbing of a 23-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Stevon Hubbard of the first block of South Mayfield Avenue was identified as the person who moments earlier stabbed a man multiple times Thursday, leaving him in serious condition on the same block where Hubbard lives.

He was arrested and later charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Hubbard was scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon at a bail hearing.

