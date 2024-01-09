South Baldwin RV Resort braces for severe weather

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Luxury RV Resort in Gulf Shores is preparing for the severe weather.

Wind and rain are two things that are tough on mobile homes. Luxury RV Resort manager Misty Walton said a lot of her guests have ditched camp for the night.

“Some of them definitely did,” Walton said. “Some were really freaked out, and some were like ‘Whatever, it’s fine.’ It’s an individual choice. We tell them if it’s safe or not, and they will decide for themselves.”

But for one camper, Virgil Price, he is bunkered down in his home on wheels.

“Well, I will stay in here, my coach,” Price said. “It weighs 67,000 pounds; it’s built unbelievably well. I feel safe in it, and I’ll just take my chances this time.”

But Price is taking precautions and getting his RV ready to withstand the wind gusts and rain.

“This unit has four slides that go out, and they all have awnings that go out, so my thought is to bring them in to spare the awnings from being ripped up but also to stop the wind resistance,” Price said.

