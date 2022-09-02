South Baltimore couple arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

A Cherry Hill couple were arrested Tuesday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6, 2021, federal court records show.

Tyrone McFadden Jr. and Carrie Ann Williams were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to arrest warrants.

McFadden and Williams told law enforcement that they are engaged and live in Cherry Hill, according to an affidavit from an FBI special agent. The affidavit said the two were tagged in a Facebook photo taken at the Capitol along with Aaron James Mileur, an Alaska man arrested in March 2021.

Other videos and photos provided to the FBI show a man and a woman who appeared to be McFadden and Williams inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6. The affidavit said Google records and security video footage also placed the couple inside the Rotunda, with CCV footage showing them enter the Capitol at about 2:46 p.m. with Mileur.

When McFadden and Williams were interviewed by the FBI, they said they were outside the Capitol that day but never entered the building. “I believe this was false and that Williams and McFadden were untruthful in that interview,” the agent wrote in the affidavit.

In a Young Patriots Society YouTube video described in the affidavit called “Storming the Capitol,” McFadden and Williams were interviewed alongside a person who said, “We were definitely within the first 100-150 people to get in that building.”

“Yeah, we were too, we definitely were too,” Williams said in the video.

“They were going to lock us in there, you know what I’m saying? They bombed us twice,” McFadden said.

On Jan. 7, 2021, Williams and Mileur discussed taking down Facebook videos and photos they had posted, according to the affidavit. “Still had a blast but calling us domestic terrorist,” Williams wrote to Mileur on Facebook. “Im not taking the pics down though.”

Court records show that McFadden and Williams were released on personal recognizance. A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

An attorney representing McFadden could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.