South Bay community holds vigil for Maya Millete three years after disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — January 7 marks three years since Maya Millete, a mom from the South Bay, went missing.

For the last two years, Maya’s husband, Larry, has been in jail facing charges for the murder of his wife.

A vigil was held Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the park where the search began years ago. The candlelight vigil began at 5:01 p.m.

Vigil Sunday will mark third year since Maya Millete disappeared

“Maya’s birthday was May 1, so it’s very important for us to kick start the prayer at 5:01 in honor of Maya,” said Norman Toothman, family friend.

The vigil was held at Mount San Miguel Park — just steps away from where Maya and her family once lived.

“This is where we initially gathered, so it’s more meaningful to the family and also to the community that that we gather at the same place where it all began,” said Toothman.

It’s where searches and events for her took place following her disappearance and suspected murder — allegedly at the hands of her husband.

For more than two years now, Larry Millete has sat in jail, charged with his wife’s murder, never revealing any details about where she might be.

“The family is saying that they’re going to have a search possibly this month in the desert.” Norma Toothman says they’re now turning to the community for support.

“Anybody that has the availability of cadaver dogs, the family would truly appreciate them coming forward.”

Larry Millete, who is ineligible for bail, is due back in court on Monday. His trial for her killing has been scheduled for Aug. 26, 2024.

