South Bay congresswoman Anna Eshoo announces retirement

Kinterra Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, has closed its $565 million debut fund dedicated to securing critical mineral assets for battery development. The influx of private capital comes amid increasing government incentives into the sourcing and production of battery materials in North America. Kinterra's oversubscribed round will target asset-level investments in North America, Western Europe and Australia over the next eight to 10 years, according to the company.