South Bay Medical Clinic| Morning Blend

Bravo

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant recently took a dreamy vacation to the Maldives with husband Ryan Serhant, and she pulled out her best swimwear for the occasion. The Million Dollar Listing New York wife hit the beach in a teeny purple bikini, as captured in a new photo on Instagram. On March 9, Emilia took to Instagram to show off her stylish swimwear. The mom sizzled while soaking up the sun in a barely-there purple two-piece. The sultry bikini featured a strapless top with center cut-out detailing an