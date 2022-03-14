South Bay Medical Clinic| Morning Blend

Recommended Stories
- Consequence of Sound
Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed
"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote in a text exchange with West. Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed Alex Young
- HuffPost
Russia Facing ‘Outright Defeat’ And ‘Sudden’ Collapse In Ukraine, Author Says
Francis Fukuyama predicted a Russian defeat in Ukraine would also spell the end of Vladimir Putin's rule.
- People
Lady Gaga Dares to Bare at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Attends with Boyfriend Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga switched out of her BAFTA awards gown and into a head-turning Gucci design for the Critics Choice Awards where she is nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci
- Yahoo Life
Christie Brinkley, 68, makes a splash in a blue swimsuit: 'Grateful'
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star is hitting the beach.
- Bravo
Emilia Bechrakis Serhant Sizzles in a Teeny Cut-Out Purple Bikini
Emilia Bechrakis Serhant recently took a dreamy vacation to the Maldives with husband Ryan Serhant, and she pulled out her best swimwear for the occasion. The Million Dollar Listing New York wife hit the beach in a teeny purple bikini, as captured in a new photo on Instagram. On March 9, Emilia took to Instagram to show off her stylish swimwear. The mom sizzled while soaking up the sun in a barely-there purple two-piece. The sultry bikini featured a strapless top with center cut-out detailing an
- Business Insider
Jewel tried to save Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh after a harrowing visit to his Park City mansion where she found him emaciated and surrounded by nitrous oxide canisters, new bio says
The singer visited his mansion in August 2020, where she reportedly found it covered in dog feces and candle wax from hundreds of burning candles.
- The Week
GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'
GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'
- KTVU
Woman steals $4000 bottle of liquor after dinner at Grandview Restaurant in San Jose
The Santa Clara Sheriff's office is looking for a woman who stole a $4000 bottle of liquor after having dinner at Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant in San Jose. The liquor was a century old.
- BuzzFeed
Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good
The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›
- Kansas City Star
Here are photos from wedding of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Patrick Mahomes and his family shared pictures from Saturday’s ceremony.
- INSIDER
Sen. Mitt Romney accused Tulsi Gabbard of 'parroting false Russian propaganda' after her comments on biolabs in Ukraine
"Her treasonous lies may well cost lives," Romney said in a tweet. Rep. Adam Kinzinger also called her remarks on biolabs "traitorous."
- Atlanta Black Star
Georgia High School Teacher Fired for Manhandling ‘Belligerent’ Student with a Weapon Gets His Job Back with a Suspension: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Did Anything Wrong’
A teacher in the Atlanta suburb of East Point was disciplined for restraining a female student after she knocked a phone out of his hand. […]
- The Hill
Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits
Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...
- Reuters
British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said. Cleave, a permanent resident of Mexico since 2013, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state when his car was approached by two gunmen who opened fire.
- Entertainment Weekly
Lizzo, Nicolas Cage, and more strike a pose for EW and Amazon Prime Video's exclusive SXSW portraits
See Lizzo, Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and more in EW and Amazon Prime Video's exclusive SXSW portraits.
- Fox News
Putin's reported arrest of Russian intel official shows frustration with progress of Ukraine invasion: expert
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly placed one of his top intel officials on house arrest which one expert tells Fox News would be a sign that he is seeking to shift away blame for a Ukrainian invasion U.S. intelligence believes has not gone according to plan.
- People
Brittany Matthews Wears Sexy Versace Wedding Dress to Marry Patrick Mahomes: See Her Bridal Look
Matthews wore a custom Versace gown to marry her longtime love, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Hawaii on Saturday
- USA TODAY Sports
'Completely devastated and heartbroken': NCAA Tournament's biggest Selection Sunday snubs
The NCAA selection committee kept these notable teams out of the field of 68, which means they're instead headed for the NIT.
- MarketWatch
‘Home price appreciation will normalize.’ What 5 economists and real estate pros predict will happen to home prices in 2022
In 2021, home prices skyrocketed nearly 19%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. Indeed, a report in January from Zillow noted that home values were expected to grow 16.4% between December 2021 and December 2022; Goldman Sachs, in October, forecast that home prices would rise 16% through 2022. Fannie Mae says home prices will climb 11.2% throughout this year, followed by a more modest increase in 2023.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech
“In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."