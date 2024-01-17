South Bay Residents Gather To Discuss Ongoing Homeless Crisis
Sarah Alegre reports from Chula Vista.
Sarah Alegre reports from Chula Vista.
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.
Take-Two Interactive is opposing Remedy Entertainment’s newest logo. Take-Two’s legal team believes the symbol infringes on Rockstar Games’ logo despite the two having little in common besides the letter “R” representing a video game publisher.
Wommack led South Alabama to its first two winning seasons.
Uber is shutting down alcohol delivery service Drizly three years after the cab-hailing company acquired it for $1.1 billion. Drizly ran independently all this time, and Uber eventually decided to close it, as first reported by Axios. At the time of the acquisition Uber planned to integrate Drizly into Uber Eats, but never came did.
Google has finally copied the homework of its other GPS app Waze, adding support for Bluetooth beacons so you can navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.
Uber said it's closing Drizly's business and focusing on its core Uber Eats strategy.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
Grubb has worked with Kalen DeBoer since their days at NAIA Sioux Falls.
The 'LF' tattoo stands for LaMelo Ball's middle name, LaFrance.
Homebuilder KB Home said this week that housing demand has improved "significantly" as interest rates have come down.
Skip the trip to the doctor with these OTC herpes test kits.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
With a flat 2% cash-back rate and no annual fees, the Citi Double Cash Card could be a useful addition to your wallet.
If you thought Big Tech’s dreadful year of layoffs would be confined to 2023, you’re (sadly) mistaken. Audible laid off around five percent of its employees on Thursday, which Variety reports is “just over 100 staffers.”
The 3-in-1 moisturizer, color corrector and sunscreen is just what dry winter skin craves: 'Nothing makes my skin look as good, so it's all I use now,' says a shopper.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.