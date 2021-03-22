Hundreds of singing and dancing spring breakers crowd South Beach despite curfew

1 / 2

Hundreds of singing and dancing spring breakers crowd South Beach despite curfew

Monique O. Madan, Rob Wile, Aaron Leibowitz, Martin Vassolo
·3 min read

Despite a curfew that went into effect at 8 Sunday night, hundreds of singing and dancing spring breakers crowded some areas of South Beach an hour after the restrictions took effect.

Though there were no reports of mass arrests in the entertainment district just a day after chaos and confrontation between crowds and cops, police detained several people near Fifth Street and Ocean Drive.

And in some sections, the party went on. A small money-tossing crowd gathered near an impromptu-twerking show. Then, around 8 p.m., police officers on ATVs slowly made their way through an emptying Ocean Drive to announce the curfew and disperse anyone lingering. Squeezed-out crowds continued to regroup at other cross streets.

Just before 7 p.m., an hour before the curfew, Shibra Jones, 35, and her partner Mike Jones, 42, were enjoying pizza and ice cream outside a small shop on 10th Street and Collins Avenue. Jones said she has been a longtime Beach visitor and has seen crowds get younger over the years.

“Old Miami was always a party city, but it feels different,” she said, adding she was grateful for the police presence and had felt safe since arriving Saturday.

Jones said she heard about the spring break chaos on the news. While she plans to stay for the rest of the month, she said she’s not sure if she’d rush to come back.

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously decided during an emergency meeting that an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach’s entertainment district would remain and that the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur, Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways will shut down at 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for the remainder of spring break, April 12.

Residents, hotel guests and local business employees are exempt from causeway closures on the MacArthur and Tuttle. The Venetian is resident-only during the causeway shutdown hours.

The curfew affects South Beach’s main strips of Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Española Way from 5th to 16th streets, an area bound by Ocean Drive to the east and Pennsylvania Avenue to the west. Restaurants in the zone can remain open for deliveries until 6 a.m., but their sidewalk cafes and COVID-era outdoor seating expansion must close at 8 p.m.

In the aftermath of the spring break weekend unrest on the Beach, and in an effort to emphasize the CDC’s coronavirus protection guidelines, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower in downtown Miami will illuminate the lyrics of Gloria Estefan’s COVID-19 musical public service message, “Put on Your Mask.”

The star-spangled public health alert light show began at 8 p.m. Sunday, signaling the start of the state-of-emergency overnight curfew in Miami Beach.

In recent weeks, South Beach saw brawls, crowd stampedes and police confrontations involving the use of pepper balls. Miami Beach police have made over 1,000 arrests since February and at least five officers have been hurt on the job, the department said. Since Friday, police have made over 50 arrests and confiscated 8 firearms.

Recommended Stories

  • Party's over: Miami imposes 8 p.m. curfew

    After scenes like this one across Miami, Florida - hard-partying Spring Breakers gathered in the streets flouting social distancing rules and not wearing masks, the City of Miami Beach imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in its busiest entertainment district, as it attempts to control hordes of vacationers who have become unruly in recent days.Under the new order, police on Saturday blocked off the popular Art Deco historic district in South Beach at 8 p.m. and all businesses within the blocked-off area were forced to close...Officials also shut down the highways leading in and out of the city overnight.City officials were scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to extend the curfew measures. The crackdown comes as partiers from across the state and country have flocked to Miami Beach for its warm weather, famed party scene and loose COVID-19 restrictions compared to other states.

  • People Seen Running in Miami Beach Following Start of Curfew

    People were seen running in Miami Beach following the start of a local curfew on the evening of March 20.In response to disruptive spring break crowds, authorities announced several measures set to begin Saturday night, including a curfew from 8 pm between 5th Street and 16th Street, stretching from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ocean Drive.This video, taken shortly before 9 pm on Saturday night, shows people running inside the curfew zone in the South Beach area of Miami Beach. Credit: Melissa Butkovich via Storyful

  • Car Burns in Miami Beach as State of Emergency Declared

    The City of Miami Beach, Florida, declared a state of emergency on March 20 as “larger than expected” crowds gathered for spring break.This clip, posted by Vivian Fernandez, shows a vehicle on fire at the intersection of W 63rd Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.In response to disruptive spring break crowds, authorities announced several measures set to begin Saturday night, including a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am between 5th Street and 16th Street, stretching from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ocean Drive. Credit: Vivian Fernandez via Storyful

  • Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest 2-round mock draft

    Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest 2-round mock draft

  • Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

    Once you reach retirement, your bills start to take on a new meaning. Every dollar of your nest egg is one you can’t spend on traveling the world, buying a boat or even leaving your dang job a...

  • Earn $500 in Monthly Retirement Dividends in 6 Easy Steps

    In today's low-interest-rate environment, retirees are increasingly looking for stock dividends as a source of income to cover their costs. With stock yields often sitting higher than the interest payments on investment grade bonds, such a move can be tempting. Dividend investing comes with a risk, though: Companies can cut their dividends when the going gets tough, and when a company cuts its dividend, its stock often falls as well.

  • Chevy Tri-Five Plays With LS Power

    Even people who aren’t into the Tri-Fives are going to be impressed by this car.

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black — from world-famous Ocean Drive with a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Stormy weather may include hail, high wind gusts Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth

    Sunny skies will return Tuesday, meteorologists said.

  • Michigan basketball needs flashback to January to advance in NCAA tournament

    Michigan basketball was a top-10 team on offense and defense before the school's COVID pause in January. They may need that form again to defeat LSU.

  • Michigan's Isaiah Livers wears NCAA protest T-shirt during March Madness game

    Livers is one of a few players prominently involved in the #NotNCAAProperty movement during March Madness.

  • Protests erupt across Europe over COVID-19 restrictions

    Several European cities saw anti-lockdown protests on Saturday, with some leading to clashes between demonstrators and police. Why it matters: As case numbers and variants in Europe surge, the vaccine rollout has been sluggish and countries have gone back into lockdown. The protests are part of the rising frustration with COVID-19 restrictions on the continent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Around 20,000 people filled the streets of the German city of Kassel to protest the lockdown, Deutsche Welle reports. Several protestors attacked members of the security forces, which then deployed water cannons and pepper spray against the crowd. In Berlin, 500 demonstrators came out, though they were ultimately outnumbered by police. The demonstrations come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany would have pull an "emergency brake" on easing restrictions, AP reports.Thousands of protestors also turned out in London on Saturday to protest the months-long lockdown, the same day as Members of Parliament called for lifting the restriction on those demonstrating, NPR reports. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is illegal to gather to protest.Demonstrators clashed with police, with Scotland Yard ultimately reporting 36 arrests, most for breaches of COVID-19 safety restrictions, per The Independent. Smaller protests also took place in other parts of Europe. In Helsinki, 400 maskless people demonstrated against the imposed restrictions, according to France 24.In Vienna, approximately 1,000 protestors gathered near the city's central train station to protest. Several were reprimanded by the police for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Golf: Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

    A wayward tee shot at the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, landed Bryan in a spot of bother with the ball ending up on the mud just by the water. Already destined to miss the cut, Bryan rolled up his shirt, took off his socks, shoes and pink trousers before wading into the sludge to line up his shot, much to the amusement of the commentators.

  • An adoption tale: Uncovering a lifelong secret

    In the post-war years, social mores forced more than three million unwed mothers into what has been characterized as an adoption industry. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with two families who, late in life, discovered their shared connection owing to a young woman having been coerced into giving up her baby; and with Gabrielle Glaser, author of "American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption."

  • Miami Beach residents and guests caught on causeways during Ocean Drive curfew chaos

    Pedestrians returned to Ocean Drive and traffic flowed to Miami Beach again Sunday morning after Saturday night’s state of emergency enforcement eventually emptied Ocean Drive and clogged the causeways.

  • AHL's Ontario Reign forms first all-Black line in pro hockey since 1940s

    It was a memorable night for several reasons, as Akil Thomas also notched a game-tying natural hat trick.

  • Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open after oral surgery, latest tennis star to do so

    Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have now all pulled out of the Miami Open.

  • 'Chaotic situation': Puerto Ricans indignant at tourists breaking Covid mandates

    Experts and residents worry that tourists’ unwillingness to follow Covid-19 measures could reverse the island's successful efforts at containing the virus.

  • This City Imposes COVID Curfew to Control Spring Break Chaos

    The photos from Miami Beach this weekend look as if there’s no coronavirus pandemic at all: The streets are packed with maskless partiers, arm to arm, letting loose for Spring Break. It has led Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber to declare a state of emergency—and an 8 pm curfew—over what looks like, in his words, “a rock concert." Gelber spoke with CNN's Ana Cabrera and detailed scenes that would horrify public health experts during a pandemic. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. The Mayor of Miami Beach Installed a Curfew and Says “Go Crazy” Someplace Else“Our city is one of the few destinations that are open nationally,” said Gelber on CNN. “Most other places are closed. Most other places that might be too cold. So we're getting an enormous amount of people here—more than we can handle, too many are coming, really without the intention of following the rules. And the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure.” “It's gotten worse every single day,” he added. “So we declared a curfew. We also will be closing our causeways other than to local traffic coming into our island city at 9:00 PM every night for the next few nights; we just needed to do it as a safety measure. And of course we're in the middle of a pandemic, which makes things even more challenging.”The mayor painted a picture of calm by day, chaos by night. “During the day, it's pretty attained,” he said. “People go to our seven and a half miles of beaches. The restaurants or hotels are doing a pretty good job. We have outdoor dining, but at night and our entertainment district, it becomes a whole different scene. It feels like a rock concert—wall to wall people over blocks and blocks. The other last night, somebody shot a weapon up in the air and there was a riot. Other things have happened that are similarly challenging. And so it feels like a tinder—it feels like just any match could set it off. And we don't want to wait to take these kinds of actions in the wake of a tremendous tragedy. We want to take it now when we've seen enough and we have definitely seen enough.”“We're always going to be one of the best destinations in the world, frankly, because we have so much to offer and that's probably why people are coming,” he said, “but right now, if you're coming here because you've been a pent up and you want to let loose, or you think anything goes, please don't come here. We have extra police everywhere. We're going to arrest people. We're going to keep order because that's the first job of a city government,. is to keep order. And we've got to do that. So if you're coming here to go crazy, go somewhere else. We don't want you.”Dr. Fauci Says Gatherings in Florida are Still DangerousEarlier this month, speaking on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said coverage of Daytona Bike Week—a Florida motorcycle rally where 300,000 attendees were expected—gave him "chills" because of its potentially dangerous public health implications. "I understand people want to get out and enjoy themselves and get back to what would have been normal a couple of years ago, but we really just got to hang on a bit longer," said Fauci. "We're really going in the right direction." COVID cases have been declining nationwide, but health officials worry that rapidly spreading coronavirus variants could spark another surge of the disease. "It's really ill-advised to do something like that, because you know as a matter of fact that people are not uniformly going to keep their masks on when they finish with the rally," said Fauci. "They're going to go to bars. They're going to have fun, which is understandable. You can understand their wanting to do that, but they're likely going to be pulling back from some of the prudent public health measures. I just hope we don't have another surge in that area from that."How to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Young Tunisian activists under police pressure

    Tunisia gained praise for its democratic transition, its free elections and new liberal constitution after its 2011 revolution. But today, in the face of limited reforms to the security and judicial systems, activists say they are still fearful of repression. Ahmed Ghram, who was jailed for 15 days over a Facebook post criticising inequalities in the legal system, is one of several activists who has face punishment for speaking out against authorities.