South Beach shooting wounds a man, and police swarm Washington Avenue area

CBS4
Miami Herald Staff Report


Police swarmed South Beach Avenue late Thursday after one person was shot on Washington Avenue and 13th Street.

Miami Beach police say they got a 911 of a shooting at 1311 Washington Ave at 9:21 p.m.. When officers arrived, police reported on Twitter, they “located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.“

WSVN-Channel 7 reported Friday morning that the shooting happened after an argument at Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken, a restaurant at that address.

The wounded man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, according to police.

There was no immediate information on a suspect.

This report will be updated.

