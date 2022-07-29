South Beach shooting wounds a man, and police swarm Washington Avenue area

Police swarmed South Beach Avenue late Thursday after one person was shot on Washington Avenue and 13th Street.

Miami Beach police say they got a 911 of a shooting at 1311 Washington Ave at 9:21 p.m.. When officers arrived, police reported on Twitter, they “located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.“

WSVN-Channel 7 reported Friday morning that the shooting happened after an argument at Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken, a restaurant at that address.

The wounded man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, according to police.

There was no immediate information on a suspect.

I’m on 12th St. and Washington where Miami Beach PD say one man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. It’s unknown know if anyone is in custody @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/8Wg52gBK9U — Gabby Arzola (@GabrielleArzola) July 29, 2022

This report will be updated.