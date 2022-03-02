South Bend 15-year-old faces adult murder trial; police allege drug deal gone bad

SOUTH BEND — A 15-year-old accused of a Thanksgiving murder and armed robbery after a drug deal gone bad is now being prosecuted in adult court.

Prosecutors accuse the teenager, A'Quan Irons, of shooting 21-year-old Saivon Jackson at "point-blank" range on Elwood Avenue after arranging to buy marijuana from him. Jai'von Berry, 25, was also injured in the shooting.

Irons was originally charged in juvenile court, however St. Joseph Probate Court Magistrate Graham Polando ordered the boy moved to adult, or superior court, on Feb. 17 at the request of prosecutors.

The Tribune did not name Irons in previous coverage of the case, but is doing so now that he is charged in superior court.

"There is probable cause to believe that he has committed the most violent act — murder — one person can commit, and has inflicted serious injury against yet another person," Polando wrote in his order. "The community has an obvious interest in both retribution for, and deterrence of, that type of behavior, and these rationales for punishment are not available to this juvenile court."

Shooting near LaSalle Intermediate Academy

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 25 in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue, directly across the street from LaSalle Intermediate Academy.

Police responded to the area around 2:45 p.m. after receiving ShotSpotter alerts for multiple rounds being fired. A woman called 911 shortly afterward, saying her boyfriend had been shot and the suspect was in their backyard, according to scanner traffic from the incident.

Jackson was declared dead at the scene, while Berry was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police arriving at the scene located — but did not arrest — Irons, who was wearing a long white coat, court documents say. Investigators tied Irons to the shooting from surveillance footage that showed a male in a long white coat walk up to a car and fire multiple shots into the vehicle, hitting Jackson and Berry.

Police arrested Irons a few days later. When questioned by investigators, court documents say, Irons initially said he was there on Elwood to buy marijuana from Jackson, but that he was in a nearby house when the shooting occurred. Irons eventually told police he shot the victims, but said Jackson pulled a gun out so he shot in self-defense, court documents say.

An attorney representing Irons did not immediately return a Tribune reporter's call seeking comment.

Case moved to adult court

Indiana law states a probate, or juvenile, court shall waive jurisdiction to superior, or adult, court in cases that would involve felonies if committed by an adult, “unless it would be in the best interests of the child and the safety and welfare of the community for the child to remain within the juvenile justice system."

State law also specifics that if a juvenile is 12 or older and is accused of murder, the case should be waived unless there are compelling reasons to the contrary.

In his ruling, Polando found that the community's need for safety and deterrence weighed in favor of Irons being tried as an adult. The magistrate also found Irons has a history of violent incidents in juvenile court and was on probation at the time of the shooting.

"There is every reason to believe that further 'juvenile' sanctions would further endanger the community whenever their incapacitative effect ended, just as they have here," Polando wrote.

The superior court system generally has more severe sentences should a defendant be convicted of a crime, as sentences, or dispositions in probate courts are often focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment, though superior court judges can use probate court sentencing guidelines if they wish.

Hearings and records in superior court are public, while some hearings and records in probate court are confidential by law. Verdicts in probate court trials are also decided by the presiding judge or magistrate, whereas trials in superior court are decided by juries.

Irons' case will now be decided before St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha. Irons will next appear in court later this month. At recent hearings, both Polando and Marnocha have ruled Irons should be held in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail, as opposed to the Juvenile Justice Center.

