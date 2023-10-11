South Bend 2024 budget highlights include fully staffed police force, new road repairs

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Common Council passed a nearly $417 million 2024 budget Monday night, with highlights including a more robust police force and a new three-year plan to continue citywide street repaving.

The last time the South Bend Police Department had more than 250 officers was in 2014. Since then, its budgeted numbers have hovered between 240 and 250 and even fell to 230 in 2022.

Spurred by requests for more traffic enforcement and violence intervention efforts, the city voted to budget 252 officer positions in 2024. That's up 14 officers from last year's budget.

To begin a new three-year cycle of South Bend Mayor James Mueller's Rebuilding Our Streets initiative, the Department of Public Works expects to spend about $5.5 million in 2024 to fill cracks and repave pothole-riddled streets.

Rebuilding Our Streets formally began in 2021. Inflated asphalt prices have pushed up the cost of the program's first three years by about 50%, from $25.4 million to nearly $37 million by the end of 2023. About 85% of South Bend's 1,224.3 miles of roads are asphalt.

Though South Bend's $58.9 million award from the federal American Rescue Plan is allocated separately from the city budget, the mayor highlighted major investments to infrastructure and housing that are either complete or in the works.

About 80% of the money has been spent or is committed to a contract, and all of it has been allocated. Major efforts include the coming construction of the Dream Center, the demolition of abandoned and vacant commercial properties, and funding for Motels4Now's low-barrier homeless shelter as well as Oaklawn's new behavioral crisis center.

American Rescue Plan spending is divided into five categories:

Strong neighborhoods : $18,170,000

Youth and workforce development : $15,850,000

Safe community for everyone : $13,410,000

Equitable access to opportunity : $8,950,000

Robust, sustainable infrastructure: $1,625,000

