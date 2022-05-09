South Bend case goes to trial after string of domestic violence incidents and a murder

SOUTH BEND — In September 2020, Catherine Minix was found lying dead in the grass near her house on East Victoria Street, stabbed in the neck.

In the months before her murder, prosecutors filed multiple domestic violence charges against Minix’s boyfriend, Richard Alexander, saying he battered her and violated no-contact orders.

An undated photo shows Catherine Minix on a kayaking trip with a friend.

Citing Alexander’s criminal history, surveillance footage and comments he allegedly made to his sister, prosecutors also believe he killed the 37-year-old and will attempt to prove their case in a murder trial beginning this week.

The murder was the subject of a past Tribune investigation into the actions of prosecutors, police and judges connected to Minix’s domestic violence saga. In the months after her death, the prosecutor’s office invited the YWCA of North Central Indiana to review the circumstances of the case and offer feedback on whether best practices were followed.

When asked Monday what changes the YWCA's review of the case yielded, a prosecutor's office spokesman said the office has "strengthened our working relationships with the YWCA and the Family Justice Center to ensure that relevant information flows freely between our offices,"

‘Yelling for help’

Around 3 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 13, 2020, South Bend police were called to the 900 block of East Victoria Street when a 911 caller said they heard someone yelling for help in a nearby alley. Responding officers searched the alley, but didn’t find anything or hear any yelling.

Later that morning around 5:20 a.m., officers were again called out on a “welfare check” to find Minix lying in the lawn, court documents say.

A trail of blood led from behind Minix’s next-door neighbor’s garage to her body. An autopsy later found she died of a stab wound. Alexander, 55, was charged with Minix's murder four days later.

According to court documents, surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home showed two people leaving Minix’s home and walking into an alley at 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

South Bend Case: A string of domestic violence incidents. And then a murder. 'Am I gonna have to die for them to realize?'

The 911 caller was identified as a friend of Alexander who was staying at the home of Alexander’s sister, according to court documents. The friend told police Alexander arrived at the home early in the morning and said the friend should call 911 and send them to the Fairview Avenue address, near East Victoria Street, because Alexander was “concerned about his girl,” according to the documents.

The friend told police Alexander waited while the friend made the call, documents say. Then Alexander left.

The documents also say an ex-wife of Alexander spoke with him several times, both in person and on the phone, after Minix’s death. In a face-to-face conversation the day of the murder, the documents allege, Alexander told his ex-wife he was going to prison, and when she asked why, he said, “because I killed the (expletive).”

The alley between Victoria Street and Fairview Avenue in South Bend, near where Catherine Minix’s body was found Sept. 13.

When Alexander was brought to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit for a search warrant to collect his DNA, he “spontaneously objected to the warrant,” and said, “I wasn’t even there,” according to the documents.

But in surveillance video, the documents allege, Alexander “can be clearly seen coming to the house,” and he and Minix can be heard talking for several hours.

Pattern of violence

Alexander has a lengthy history in the criminal justice system dating back to 1998 when he was convicted of raping two women. But he was exonerated in 2001 when DNA testing linked two other men to the attacks.

In regard to his relationship with Minix, Alexander was charged four times between February and September 2020 with battering her or violating no-contact orders.

In February of that year, Alexander allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a kitchen sink. In April, after Alexander dropped Minix at the emergency room with a badly injured face, he was charged with violating a no-contact order, but not in connection with her injuries.

When Alexander pleaded guilty in those cases, St. Joseph Superior Court Magistrate Julie Verheye sentenced him to 18 months of probation, instead of jail, and did not order a GPS ankle bracelet.

Between July and August, while Alexander was on probation, Minix made multiple police reports complaining of threatening behavior and more violations of his no-contact order. Even though she began reporting the incidents as early as July 22, prosecutors did not file charges until Sept. 10 — three days before Minix was found dead.

In court filings leading up to the trial, prosecutors have petitioned to be able to present evidence about Alexander’s history of battery against Minix. St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Steele ruled the jury may only hear evidence of past cases which resulted in convictions.

Jury selection was slated to begin Monday afternoon.

