South Bend cop accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
Oct. 19—ELKHART — A South Bend police officer was arrested in Elkhart on Tuesday amid allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.
Timothy Barber faces felony charges of child seduction, child seduction and official misconduct, and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and public nudity, a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office said.