South Bend cop accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old

The Elkhart Truth, Ind.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 19—ELKHART — A South Bend police officer was arrested in Elkhart on Tuesday amid allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.

Timothy Barber faces felony charges of child seduction, child seduction and official misconduct, and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and public nudity, a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories