South Bend council candidate arrested for allegedly punching, choking 15-year-old daughter

Roosevelt Stewart, a Republican candidate for South Bend Common Council, has been charged with a Level 6 Felony for allegedly punching and choking his daughter.

SOUTH BEND — A Republican candidate for South Bend Common Council has been charged with a felony for allegedly punching and choking his 15-year-old daughter Monday, according to court documents.

The girl told police that Roosevelt Stewart, 46, bloodied her nose and strangled her after she refused to give him the keys to his car because she believed he was too drunk to drive, a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday states.

Stewart is the only Republican candidate vying for the Common Council's 2nd District seat in the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

South Bend Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of North Huey Street on Monday to find Stewart's 15-year-old daughter with a swollen upper lip and blood dripping from her nose, the affidavit states.

Stewart's daughter told police that she and his 5-year-old niece had accompanied him to the liquor store around midnight, according to the affidavit. From there they drove to several of his friends' houses. His daughter took the wheel on the last trip because she believed Stewart was too drunk to drive.

When they reached their home on Huey Street, Stewart began demanding the keys, the affidavit states. His daughter said she was keeping them and going inside.

Stewart is accused of then straddling her, punching her and wrapping both hands around her throat until she felt dizzy. She escaped and called for help. Police took her to the hospital for treatment.

Stewart is being held without bail in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged with two counts of domestic battery, one a Level 6 Felony and the other a misdemeanor. In Indiana, domestic battery becomes a felony if committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.

An initial bail hearing in Stewart's case is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The probable cause affidavit filed in support of the charges states "the defendant has significant criminal history under another name." Court documents do not list what that other name is.

St. Joseph County GOP Chairman Tyler Gillean, who endorsed Stewart's candidacy this February, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart's opponent in the 2nd District is Democrat Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers, who won the Democratic primary bid this May. She's vying to replace 2nd District councilor Henry Davis Jr., who gave up his seat to run for mayor.

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend Common Council candidate allegedly punches, chokes daughter