South Bend federal judge rules in ‘Buffer Law’-related lawsuit
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
In these exclusive Autoblog spy photos, the electric Audi A4 E-tron and next-generation A5 Sportback were caught testing in California.
Google will allow more "game types and operators not covered by an existing licensing framework."
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.
The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
For as low as $31.98 you can get an iZEEKER dash cam and never have to worry about taking the blame for an accident you didn't cause again.
Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday.
Bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors could be on the hook for $45 million for violating federal securities laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a claim for that amount in Lordstown Motors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last week, though the startup says it is still engaged in settlement talks with the agency. If the SEC moves forward, it would be the biggest penalty for an EV startup since hydrogen trucking company Nikola settled its own case for $125 million in 2021.
UConn’s freshman class is already one of the most heavily used in program history. Now it’ll need to contribute even more in the wake of another season-ending injury for the team.