South Bend high schooler arrested in shooting near school bus

A South Bend school bus makes a stop on its route last year.

SOUTH BEND — A South Bend high school student was arrested Wednesday after police say the teenager fired shots near a group of juveniles on the northwest side of the city shortly after getting off a school bus.

According to police, no one was injured and no shots were fired at or on the school bus, though officials did say the suspect is a high school student in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Wednesday was the first day of classes for the district.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bulla and Huey streets a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire, according to a police department spokeswoman. Witnesses near the scene told police that a South Bend school bus had dropped off a group of students shortly before shots were heard and that at least one student in the group was seen with a gun.

After speaking with witnesses, officers identified a suspect and arrested the teenager shortly after the incident on Wednesday. The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Officials have not disclosed additional circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say they are working with South Bend schools as part of the investigation. A district spokeswoman did not immediately return a call from reporters Friday morning.

