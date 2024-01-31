South Bend hires new director of Human Rights Commission, a year after firing ex-leader

Katrina Lee, a Riley High School graduate who holds a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Bethel University, will serve as the new executive director of the South Bend Human Rights Commission.

SOUTH BEND — More than a year after the last South Bend Human Rights Commission director was fired for allegedly bullying her subordinates, the city on Friday announced that someone new will lead the commission.

Katrina Lee, a Riley High School graduate who holds a bachelor's degree from Bethel University, will lead the South Bend entity responsible for investigating citizens' complaints of discriminatory practices in employment, housing, public accommodation and education. Her tenure begins Monday after South Bend Mayor James Mueller appointed her, according to a Friday press release.

Most of Lee's experience comes from her time at Saint Joseph Health System, where she worked for 32 years. She spent the majority of that time as a top administrator in the hospital system's legal department. As part of that role, she conducted compliance investigations and led training on health privacy laws.

Her degree from Bethel is in organizational management. She also holds an associate's degree in paralegal studies from Indiana University South Bend.

The last HRC director, Yolanda Young-Smith, was fired less than a year into her term.

Multiple Tribune reports revealed her fractious relationship with her subordinates and her boss, Michael Patton, South Bend's director of diversity, compliance and inclusion. In a termination form obtained by The Tribune, Young-Smith was reported to have "frequently and repeatedly verbally abused employees" and used "intimidation and manipulating tactics."

Patton stepped down months later without saying why.

The mayor named Cynthia Simmons-Taylor, a 26-year employee of South Bend city government, to replace Patton over the summer.

Cynthia Simmons-Taylor, director of South Bend's diversity and inclusion office, at a Human Rights Commission meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

