South Bend homicide sparked by apparent road rage, documents show

Police investigate at the scene of an incident Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the 1900 block of South Michigan Street.

SOUTH BEND — Murder charges have been filed in connection to a fatal shooting off South Michigan Street last month, with prosecutors saying road rage instigated an Elkhart man into killing 55-year-old Jon Senour.

Senour was found dead sitting behind the wheel of a car in an alleyway off of Michigan Street in between Calvert and Bowman on the morning of July 13. An autopsy determined he died of gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced 23-year-old Antonio White has been charged with murder in connection to the incident. According to a release from the prosecutor's office, White was charged less than a week after the shooting in July, but the case was sealed until White was brought into custody. White is currently in jail in Elkhart for an unrelated offense.

The case against White came together with the the help of witness accounts and surveillance footage, court documents show. Officers arriving to the scene for reports of a shooting were able to speak to witnesses who said their cars were hit by a green Chevy Tahoe as it pulled away from the area.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed Senour's black sedan turning abruptly across traffic to pull into an alley right in front of the Tahoe, court documents say. The Tahoe had to stop sharply to avoid a collision, but then turned into the alley after Senour.

Witness then told investigators with South Bend Police's Violent Crimes Unit they saw two men get out of the Tahoe and approach Senour's car. One of the men allegedly hit Senour, while the other pulled out a gun and shot the 55-year-old, documents say. Police say five bullets were fired.

The shooter and driver of the Tahoe, was identified as Antonio White after officers tracked down the owner of the car who said she had leant it to White and another person. As of Tuesday, the person with White at the time of the incident has not been charged.

Court documents do not say whether Senour knew White or the other man in the car.

If he is convicted, White faces anywhere from 50 to 85 years in prison.

