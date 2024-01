This map shows the detour route for Angela Boulevard while South Bend installs a new guardrail on the street between Lafayette Boulevard and Otsego Street from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2024.

SOUTH BEND — Angela Boulevard will close Monday, Jan. 29 from Lafayette Boulevard to Otsego Street for the installation of a new guardrail in that vicinity.

Detour routes will be Michigan Street and North Shore Drive.

The street is expected to re-open end of day Thursday, Feb. 1, weather permitting.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Guardrail installation closes portion of Angela Boulevard