South Bend man arrested and accused of attempted murder stemming from police shootout

Police have made an arrest in connection to an exchange of gunfire on Rockne Drive last week where officials say an Indiana Excise Police officer was shot at by a suspect they were tailing and returned fire.

Officers with Indiana State Police, who were investigating the case, arrested a South Bend man Tuesday evening at Hickory Village Apartments on an accusation of attempted murder. As of Wednesday, 20-year-old Ian Seven Austin has not been charged with any criminal offense stemming from the incident.

Officer shot at

The arrest stems from a Thursday evening incident where an excise police officer began following a suspect going northeast on Rockne Drive. The state's excise police typically enforce regulations from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission in addition to performing duties similar to other police agencies.

According to officials, the man, who was driving a late 1990s or early 2000s model Honda Civic, stopped near the area of Rockne and North Jacobs Street. The man got out of the car, turned and began shooting at the excise officer's car.

The person fired "multiple shots," police say, and the officer returned fire, but it did not appear that either party was injured.

The man "briefly fled on foot" before getting back into his car and speeding off. The trooper didn't pursue the suspect's vehicle after the exchange, police say, though investigators with ISP "continued to follow up on leads and gather evidence on this investigation nonstop since the incident."

It is unclear why the excise trooper began following the Civic or if the officer tried to identify themselves before being shot at. An ISP spokesman did not return return phone calls seeking additional information about the incident last week.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend man accused of attempted murder after police shootout