South Bend man Dashawn Powell Jr. charged with murder of 26-year-old Olivia Carrillo

SOUTH BEND — A South Bend man is charged with murder for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Olivia Carrillo nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors claim that Dashawn Powell Jr., 29, committed armed robbery during a drug deal in April 2021 and fatally shot Carrillo, who was the mother to a young boy, according to her obituary.

Powell also allegedly shot and wounded a man from whom he'd intended to steal drugs, according to charges filed Friday.

Prosecutors claim that Carrillo was at the home of a man Powell came to meet about a drug deal on April 27, 2021.

During Powell's alleged armed robbery, a struggle over his gun led to bullets being sprayed inside the home in the 600 block of South Illinois Street.

Powell is accused of leaving behind the gun and fleeing the home. Then more bullets were fired into the home from outside.

Police came to the house and took the male victim to the hospital. After failed attempts to revive her, Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim they later obtained text messages between Powell and the male victim about a drug deal. Prosecutors also claim Powell's DNA was also found on the gun he allegedly left behind, and the male victim identified him as the robber.

Powell is charged with felonies including murder, robbery, and aiding, inducing or causing murder. He faces up to nearly 75 years in prison if convicted.

