South Bend man facing charges after Friday pursuit

Feb. 11—SOUTH BEND — A South Bend man is in custody following a Friday night vehicle pursuit.

Trae Lottie, 28, is charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated-prior, OWI-endangerment, driving while suspended-prior and reckless driving, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

At approximately 9 p.m., ISP Trooper Matt Drudge was on patrol when he saw a gray 2007 Audi with two equipment violations traveling north on Portage Avenue. Drudge caught up to the Audi and attempted to stop it near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Woodlawn Boulevard. When Drudge turned on his red and blue lights the driver of the Audi is alleged to have sped away and a chase began.

"The driver of the Audi fled down several city streets and eventually ended up traveling on Beverly Place, where the Audi crashed into a parked car," the release added. "After this collision the Audi continued across the street, crashing into a wooden porch of a house in the 2000 block of Beverly Place. After this crash, the Audi was immobile and the driver (identified as Lottie) was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that Lottie was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license."

Lottie was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared from crashing and to submit to a chemical test. Results of the chemical test are pending. After being medically cleared, Lottie was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.