South Bend man found guilty for Montell O'Neal murder at large party in 2021

SOUTH BEND — A jury found Javante Walker, 25, guilty Feb. 15 for the murder of homicide victim Montell O’Neal, 24, of South Bend.

Walker was previously taken into custody on June 27, 2023.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of East Washington Street around 3:44 a.m. Sept. 12, 2021, and located O'Neal with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene, where a large party was being held, from his wounds. Shell casings were found near his body.

At the time, investigators said the party was at a house rented by students attending Holy Cross College and that O’Neal came to the party with someone who was acquainted with another person affiliated with the house.

The shooting prompted residents in the neighborhood along East Washington Street to advocate for stronger city ordinances to crack down on large, loud parties in the area.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators worked with a witness who said O'Neal had a verbal altercation with a man in a bar. A second witness claimed that the person he had an altercation with was the shooter and said that person was Walker.

Court records show cellphone records, obtained through a search warrant, confirmed both of their locations at the bar that night and, later, at the Washington house together.

On June 27, 2023, Walker spoke with detectives on video, after being given his Miranda rights, and confirmed his argument with O'Neal at the bar on Sept. 11, 2021, saying they were separated by people. Walker admitted he entered the residence with two others and encountered O'Neal inside. The documents show that Walker stated, with no one to separate them, O'Neal tried to tackle him, noting nothing was in his hands. Walker shot O'Neal multiple times with his handgun, left the party and went home.

Walker was charged with one count of murder, for which the sentencing range is 45 to 65 years, and charged with a firearm enhancement, which carries a sentence of five to 20 years.

Walker's sentencing is scheduled for March 14.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend man found guilty of murder in 2021 homicide case