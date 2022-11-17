South Bend man given 10 years in prison for involvement in fatal crash

Authorities stand near the scene of a fatal crash and police pursuit on Feb. 7, 2020, at McKinley and Byrkit avenues in Mishawaka.

SOUTH BEND — A man who hit and killed another driver in Mishawaka during a high-speed police chase in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in one of his pending criminal cases.

Travis Logan, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting law enforcement in a crash that killed 58-year-old John Riedle in the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit avenues. Logan was fleeing from police during a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. A passenger in Riedle's car was also injured.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha sentenced Logan to 10 years in prison, the maximum allowable under the terms of a plea deal that saw prosecutors dismiss two counts of leaving the scene of a crash and a separate resisting arrest case. Marnocha gave Logan 10 years and four years for the two counts, respectively, but the sentences will run concurrently, meaning Logan's actual prison term is 10 years.

However, the conclusion of this case does not mark the end of Logan's time in the courtroom, because he is still facing murder charges for an October 2021 robbery that turned into a fatal shooting.

Police chase

Logan was first arrested and charged in connection to the Feb. 7, 2020, fatal crash in Mishawaka between Logan’s Jeep and Riedle’s Toyota Camry. According to Indiana State Police at the time, troopers first began pursuing the Jeep on the U.S. 20 Bypass because it was traveling at 99 miles per hour. The Jeep, which troopers soon learned was stolen, led police on a high-speed chase through Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, with speeds ranging from 45 miles per hour to “upwards of 100,” according to police.

Police vehicles pulled back as Logan began driving through intersections on McKinley, eventually running a red light and hitting Riedle at the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit.

Court documents say Logan got out of the car and was able to elude police in the immediate aftermath of the crash, though the other four people in the car were arrested and three of them have pleaded guilty to unrelated felony counts.

Logan was arrested later that month by the St. Joseph County Airport Authority when he was caught trying to steal a car in the airport’s parking lot. He eventually pleaded guilty to that charge.

Murder charge

Earlier this year, Logan was accused of an October murder on Lake Street in South Bend in which Sa’Sha Agnew was killed during a robbery. Logan was charged in March after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a pair of glasses and a gun found near Agnew’s body.

Police tape remains outside a house at 822 S. Lake St. in South Bend on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Police were called to the home on Friday afternoon, where Sa'Sha Agnew, 30, was found with apparent gunshot injuries and died.

Logan was arrested for that case in early April after St. Joseph County police surrounded a hotel room in Roseland where he was staying.

Another man, 19-year-old Tobias Shaw, is also charged with murder in connection to Agnew’s death.

Logan will be in court for a procedural hearing in the murder case next week. If he is convicted of murder, it will be up to the judge in that case whether any sentence will run concurrently or consecutively to the one relating to the fatal crash.

