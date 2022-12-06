South Bend man pleads guilty in Rodeway Inn murder

SOUTH BEND — More than three years after 22-year-old Jenna Lynn Vanhorn was shot and killed in a room at the Rodeway Inn north of Roseland, the man charged with her death pleaded guilty to murder.

Just hours before a murder trial was scheduled to commence, 49-year-old Jamie Garner filed a plea deal admitting to Vanhorn's murder. Police have maintained Garner killed Vanhorn in the early morning of Sept. 15, 2019 after a witness saw the South Bend man loudly arguing with the woman and pointing a gun at her.

In exchange for his pleading guilty, St. Joseph County prosecutors agreed to cap Garner's sentence at 55 years and dismiss a firearm sentencing enhancement. Garner would have faced a maximum sentence of 85 years if he had been found guilty without an agreement.

Garner is set for sentencing in late January in front of St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley.

Court documents detail that police were called to the Rodeway Inn on Indiana 933 around 4 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019, for reports of a shooting and a man walking around naked in the motel's parking lot. A woman at the scene pointed responding officers to room 248, where there were bullet holes in the windows.

When officers entered the room, they found Vanhorn lying dead on the floor, the documents say.

The woman, who said she was a friend of Vanhorn's, told police she was staying in the same room with Vanhorn that night, when she was startled awake around 4 a.m. by the sight of a naked man pointing a gun and shouting at Vanhorn, court documents say. Vanhorn was shouting back and so the woman ran out of the room and called for police.

A third woman was also staying in the room that night and was able to identify Garner as the assailant, court documents state.

Police also found a wallet with Garner's driver's license in room 248 as well as a car registered to Garner at the motel that night. Garner was arrested 10 days after the shooting near Detroit and brought back to South Bend.

Since then, Garner's case has worked through the court system with multiple trial dates getting postponed. A trial for Garner was set for Monday, but the parties agreed to the plea deal before a jury was seated.

