South Bend man sentenced to 240 months for arson

Jan. 21—SOUTH BEND — Quintin Ferguson, 34, South Bend, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to arson, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Friday.

Ferguson was sentenced to 240 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release.

Documents in the case allege that in January 2021 Ferguson intentionally set fire to an apartment unit in Granger. The fire spread from that unit to the rest of the building, affecting more than a dozen apartments.

"Due to the rescue efforts of citizens and police and fire personnel, apartment residents escaped uninjured," the release added. "Ferguson was not only captured on video starting the fire, but the coordinates from the GPS monitor he was wearing at the time placed him at the scene of the fire."

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives with assistance from the Mishawaka Fire Department, the Mishawaka Police Department, and the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly L. Schultz and Jerome W. McKeever.