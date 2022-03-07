South Bend neighborhood organizer confronts violence by focusing on hopelessness, poverty

Andre Northern poses for a portrait at the Near Northwest Neighborhood offices Friday in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — The October shooting death of Ashanti Hines, a 19-year-old woman, shook Andre Northern.

"It was just too much,” Northern said. “I was like, 'Now we actually need to gather everybody together and start talking about what we need to do.'”

Being the community organizer for the Near Northwest Neighborhood Center, he said, means he’s the one whom neighborhood residents call when they are looking for solutions to their problems.

And in 2021, many of the calls he fielded were from residents awakened by gunshots or who had scrambled to protect children from shootouts in broad daylight.

“There were a number of incidents,” Northern said of the summer and early fall of 2021. "It was a very, very difficult summer in terms of gun violence."

Northern said any effort to address violence must address its root causes, which he believes are poverty and hopelessness.

A 1997 Washington High School graduate, Northern's job requires him to connect with and empower neighborhood residents.

Hines’ fatal shooting on Oct. 14 prompted Northern to hold the first community forum and panel discussion where neighbors listened as police and First District Common Council member the Rev. Canneth Lee talked about the factors contributing to the violence.

In the months that have passed since that meeting, the neighborhood association developed a violence prevention task force that includes residents, members of the association's board of directors and Executive Director Kathy Schuth.

The group has been regularly meeting with the South Bend Police Department and community organizations involved in violence prevention.

“We wanted to educate ourselves about some of the violence prevention programs that were already in the city, such as Group Violence Intervention,” Northern said. “We talked to a number of people who are facilitators of that program because I believe the best way to insert yourself into the solution is to educate yourself about the people who are doing the good, hard work.”

The task force meetings and the findings and proposals they reached will be a part of the second panel discussion that will be held Tuesday at the NNN. Northern said the topic of that meeting will be "How Can We Prevent Gun Violence in 2022."

Prior to the partnership, Northern said, “There were no actual conversations going on between anybody at this organization and groups like GVI, and for me that was a huge disconnect. I ought to be the first person that they call and vice versa when something happens in the neighborhood.”

Northern said having a working relationship with local groups could be an effective way to head off violence because a key strategy is to identify those likely to commit acts of violence and lead them in a different direction.

Participants at last fall’s discussion addressed factors that contributed to the increase in gun violence, ranging from uncooperative witnesses, to poor lighting to a lack of investment in neighborhoods.

The work is difficult. But for Northern, it's a labor of love.

Schuth, the NNN’s executive director, said Northern brings to the job a desire to improve the economic conditions of the neighborhood’s Black residents.

“He’s really interested in creating pathways to home ownership and in building power to create institutional change,” she said.

Northern said taking the job during the beginning of the pandemic made it even more challenging. It’s hard to do face-to-face community building, he said, when meetings have to be held virtually.

“There were fewer events and that is where you put those business cards in people’s hands, so there was less opportunity for me to connect with people,” he said.

Still, Northern keeps his focus on serving the community. He's always had a desire to help people, but the loss of his father in 2017 really changed his perspective. Andre Northern, Sr., was killed in a 2017 traffic crash when the truck he was driving was struck by a car involved in a police chase. The crash occurred at the intersection of Indiana 933 and Darden Road.

"I went through a lot of things because I had never lost anybody that close to me before and I guess you can call me fortunate in that regard," he said.

"I knew that my father would be proud of me because he liked that I was a community-minded person," he said. "You don't want to spend all of your life doing things to serve yourself.

"You want to say when it's all over that you did something for somebody else."

