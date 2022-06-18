South Bend police: 2 found dead at local apartment complex

Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
·1 min read

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police are investigating an apparent double homicide at an apartment complex near Auten Road early Saturday.

Officers were called to Laurel Woods Apartments around 2 a.m. on a welfare check, the South Bend Police Department said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found two people dead.

Police have not released any information about the victims or the events leading up to officers being dispatched, though the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

More: Police identify man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Auten Road in South Bend

Scanner traffic indicates police were called when a passerby noticed someone slumped over the wheel of a running car.

Saturday morning's incident is the second time police have been called to the Laurel Woods apartments for a homicide this month. On June 9, 28-year-old Dionte Williams was killed in a shooting at the complex.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigate double homicide at Laurel Woods complex

