South Bend police: 2 found dead at local apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police are investigating an apparent double homicide at an apartment complex near Auten Road early Saturday.

Officers were called to Laurel Woods Apartments around 2 a.m. on a welfare check, the South Bend Police Department said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found two people dead.

Police have not released any information about the victims or the events leading up to officers being dispatched, though the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Scanner traffic indicates police were called when a passerby noticed someone slumped over the wheel of a running car.

Saturday morning's incident is the second time police have been called to the Laurel Woods apartments for a homicide this month. On June 9, 28-year-old Dionte Williams was killed in a shooting at the complex.

