South Bend Police arrest man fleeing from shooting scene, awaiting formal prosecution

SOUTH BEND — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Around 4 a.m., the South Bend Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 600 block of Leland Avenue, finding a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, as police units were responding to the call, an officer saw a man running from the shooting scene. He was detained, and following an investigation and follow-up, he was arrested.

The press release identified the suspect as 36-year-old Adrian Pope, who was arrested on suspicion of battery by means of a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement and was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office will issue a charging decision.

