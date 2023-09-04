South Bend police break up juvenile fights Sunday night at Eddy Street Commons

SOUTH BEND — A fight involving a large number of juveniles Sunday night at Eddy Street Commons resulted in one minor injury as South Bend police continue to investigate the incident.

South Bend police officers were sent to the 1200 block of Eddy Street at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance involving a large number of juveniles, according to a news release from the South Bend Police Department.

As officers responded, people witnessing the disturbance reportedly called 9-1-1 to report heavy fighting, juveniles displaying firearms, at least one shot fired, and one person struck by a vehicle.

Officers at the scene broke up the fight and found one juvenile assault victim when they searched the area. The youth reportedly declined medical treatment, a police spokesman said.

The Eddy Street disturbance and others at the same location during the Labor Day weekend are being investigated, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police break up fight in Eddy Street Commons