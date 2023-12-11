South Bend police calling two weekend shooting deaths 'isolated incidents'

SOUTH BEND — Two shootings within 15 minutes of each other late Sunday night and shortly after midnight Monday are being treated as unrelated homicides by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

In the first shooting, South Bend officers responded to reports of a shooting about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail and found a woman who had been shot.

Zawondra Lee, 52, later died of her wounds, according to police.

Some 15 minutes later, police were called to the 1600 block of North O'Brien Street, where a man was found with apparant gunshot wounds. Isiah Siggers, 34, later died from his wounds, police said.

The two shooting sites are 1.7 miles apart.

A police spokesman said investigators so far believe the shooting deaths are isolated incidents.

Autopsies for Lee and Siggers are set for Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP and leave an anonymous tip.

