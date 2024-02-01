South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit opens investigation, person dead in car

SOUTH BEND—The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating a homicide.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning, South Bend Police were dispatched to the area of North Brookfield Street and Fassnacht Avenue on Thursday, Feb 1 around 8 a.m. regarding initial reports of an unresponsive individual in a vehicle.

At the scene, officers located the individual and pronounced them dead, the release said.

This remains an open investigation and more details will be released as the case evolves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or michianacrimestoppers.com.

