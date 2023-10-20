South Bend Police identify victims in Thursday shooting at hotel near the airport

SOUTH BEND — The Tribune’s newsgathering partner, WNDU-TV, reports that the South Bend Police Department has released the names of the two men who were shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel near the South Bend International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Amarion Kirk and 22-year-old Jasani Taylor.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to the Quality Inn & Suites at 4124 Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found Kirk and Taylor in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police are currently looking for a suspect who was reportedly last seen running from the area.

WNDU reports that the Quality Inn & Suites has been evacuated as part of the investigation but that police did say there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time. Rather, it appears the shooting was the result of a dispute between the suspect and the victims.

South Bend Police’s violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation, and the victims’ autopsies have been scheduled for Oct. 21.

