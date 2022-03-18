South Bend police investigate shooting death of man on Roger Street

A deadly shooting occurred over night in 2000 block of Roger Street on Friday in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead on Roger Street near Johnson Street early Friday morning.

In a social media post, South Bend police say they were called to the 2000 block of Roger Street shortly after midnight Friday where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman said no further information was available late Friday morning, but officials would likely identify the man on Friday.

Jeff Pelley: Testimony concludes in Lakeville 'prom night murders' hearing, new trial now up to judge

Police scanner traffic indicates there were reports that the man was shot in the stomach. There also were conflicting reports about the type of vehicle seen leaving the scene, according to scanner traffic.

The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana shooting leaves 1 dead in South Bend