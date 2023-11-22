South Bend police investigate shooting death of man at Marion, Taylor streets

SOUTH BEND — A 24-year-old South Bend man has died after being found shot Tuesday afternoon near Marion and Taylor streets in South Bend.

South Bend Police identified the man as Matthew Wiley. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

According to a news release, officers responded to a call about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting near the Marion-Taylor area. A man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where police said he died from his wounds.

The death is being called a homicide and is being investigated by the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit.

People with information about the death is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP and leave an anonymous tip.

