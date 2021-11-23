South Bend police investigate shooting on Birdsell Street

SOUTH BEND — Police are searching for a person after a shooting about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Birdsell Street.

Dispatchers said one man was found shot inside a house, and a person reportedly ran from the scene.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

