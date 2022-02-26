SOUTH BEND – Police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning in the area near S. Lafayette Boulevard and W. Monroe Street.

Police were called to the scene near Four Winds Field just after 2:30 a.m. on the report of shots fires. Upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact our Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigating fatal shooting near Four Winds Field