South Bend police investigating homicide, 2nd shooting

SOUTH BEND — South Bend police are investigating two shooting incidents reported overnight.

Just after midnight Saturday, SBPD responded to reports of a shooting near Jefferson Boulevard and Wellington Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said in a provided statement.

Police said the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers early Saturday morning received additional reports of another shooting victim in the 1100 block of Cedar Street, near Eddy Street, according to police.

A SWAT team was called to the scene around 4 a.m. Saturday, the spokeswoman said. No additional details were provided Saturday morning about the victim's condition.

Officials say they cannot confirm whether the two scenes are connected.

