South Bend police investigating Saturday morning shooting with 3 victims

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street.

South Bend police were called to the area before 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and arrived to find three people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Medics provided aid on the scene, but police provided no additional details about injuries.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

The department encourages anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

