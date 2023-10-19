South Bend police investigating shooting scene near airport; gunman still at large
SOUTH BEND — Police are searching for a gunman who shot two people near the Quality Inn at 4124 Lincolnway West, also near South Bend International Airport.
Police tell The Tribune's newsgathering partner, WNDU-TV, that the shooter is still at large. Follow both news outlets for more information as this story develops.
