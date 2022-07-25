South Bend police look into Sunday night homicide on North Brookfield

Crime scene tape and a South Bend Police vehicle.

SOUTH BEND — One person was killed Sunday night on the northwest side of South Bend in an apparent shooting.

According to police and scanner traffic officers were dispatched to the area of North Brookfield Street and Vassar Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when a woman called 911 to say she saw a person in a truck who appeared to have been shot.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide, but had released few details as of Monday morning.

As officers arrived they found one person dead, though police say the manner of death is still being investigated. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Sunday's incident marks the 15th homicide South Bend police have investigated this year, according to department statistics. That number doesn't include other fatal shootings, such as suicides and accidents.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: One dead after apparent South Bend shooting on northwest side