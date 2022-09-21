South Bend police, schools investigate gunshots on district school bus

South Bend Community School Corp. bus drivers wait for school to get out in this May 2015 photo. Tribune File Photo/BECKY MALEWITZ

SOUTH BEND — Police and school officials are looking into a report that a gun was fired on a South Bend Community School Corporation school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ashley O'Chap, a spokeswoman for the South Bend Police Department, officers were called out to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of someone firing a gun on a school bus that was dropping off students from Jackson Middle School. Police say no one was injured, though it is unclear who fired the shot(s) or what circumstances led to the gunfire.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, O'Chap said, and the police department is working with South Bend schools as part of the investigation.

