South Bend Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

SOUTH BEND—The South Bend Police Department is seeking help in locating a runaway male, 13-year-old Aiden Geyer.

Geyer was last seen on the southeast side of town, near Studebaker Golf Course and Riley High School, on Wed., Feb. 7.

He is five foot tall, 110 pounds, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat with red sleeves.

The South Bend Police Department is actively investigating this case and has been in communication with Geyer's family.

Anyone with information can contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend Police ask assistance in locating teen runaway